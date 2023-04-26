Former Staten Island BP James Oddo to Be New Buildings Commissioner

Former Staten Island Borough President James Oddo will be tapped by Mayor Eric Adams to head up the Department of Buildings after its former commissioner, Eric Ulrich, resigned amid a probe into potential illegal gambling, City & State reported.

Oddo, a Republican and former City Council member, served as Staten Island borough president from 2014 to 2021 and joined Adams’ administration once he left office as the chief of staff for Deputy Mayor of Operations Meera Joshi, which Oddo called a “dream job.”

Oddo did not respond to requests for comment.

Adams would not confirm the appointment at an unrelated press conference Wednesday afternoon — saying, “When we appoint, we announce, and we have not appointed yet” — but heaped praise on Oddo.

“I love Jimmy,” Adams said. “I think he’s a smart council person, he’s a smart administrator. I’m happy to have him as part of my administration.”

He will take over the DOB from acting commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, who took the reins of the agency in November once Ulrich resigned when the Manhattan district attorney started investigating whether Ulrich had taken part in illegal card games with members of the mob.

Sources told City & State that, while Oddo likely doesn’t want the post, he’ll be a “visionary for the agency, and that’s been lacking.” And he’s already won some praise from some in the industry.

“His ability to connect with people, create relationships and push for what is right even in face of opposition, make him the right choice for NYC Department of Buildings,” Rafael Cestero, the CEO of affordable housing lender The Community Preservation Corporation and former commissioner of the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, said in a statement. “New Yorkers need an efficient and effective DOB to drive new housing and implement equitable development across our city. Mayor Adams has made an excellent choice.”

Aside from being without a commissioner since November, the DOB has plenty of problems. It has struggled with budget cuts and remains dramatically understaffed, causing it to conduct fewer job site inspections, issue fewer code violations and audit fewer permit applications.

It’s also dealing with nearly 300 unfilled jobs — and struggling to match the higher salaries offered by the private sector — at a time when the construction industry saw its deadliest year on record since before the pandemic in 2019.

While Oddo has had no prior experience as an architect or an engineer, he was known to tussle with the city on land use and construction issues while in office. He used his post as borough president to call on the city to tweak zoning codes aimed at stopping Staten Island developers from cramming as many homes as possible into single lots, fought against the quirks of private streets in the city, tried to get changes at the delay-plagued Department of Design and Construction, and stuck a controversial development with names synonymous with greed.

Oddo told the Gotham Gazette in 2019 that his aim when he was borough president was to fight against city bureaucracy at agencies to try to get his agenda accomplished and establish a “get-it-done culture” with staff.

“You have to be hands on,” Oddo told the website. “You have to lead. You have to surround yourself with talented people who are leaders. You have to allow them to lead, but there’s got to be accountability to you.”

Update: This story has been updated with comments from Mayor Adams.

