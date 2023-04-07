GoodVets Plans Veterinary Hospital in Brooklyn Heights

National veterinary chain GoodVets has inked a deal for its second New York City location in Brooklyn Heights, the company announced Thursday.

GoodVets took 2,899 square feet for a veterinary hospital at 125 Montague Street, at the corner of Montague and Henry streets, where it plans to open in the spring of 2024.

The company declined to disclose asking rent and length of the lease, but the Real Estate Board of New York found average asking retail rents in the neighborhood were $105 per square foot in mid-2022, according to its most recent report.

The space will include five exam rooms, including one specifically for cats, as well as a “comfort room” for anxious pets. The company also touted powerful exhaust vans for ventilation and special wall insulation designed to minimize noise and smells.

GoodVets’ Brooklyn Heights outpost follows its first NYC location at 544 Hudson Street in the West Village, which is set to open in August. GoodVets partners with local vets to help them grow their business, and is still searching for veterinarians to join both locations, according to the company.

Ali Hicks and Jessica Michel at Tether Advisors represented GoodVets in the transaction. Andrew Schulman and Jason Richter of Capricorn Retail Advisors handled the deal for landlord Midwood Investment & Development.

Tether and Capricorn did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

