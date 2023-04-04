Chicago Social Club to Open at Miami’s E11even Condo

The Clayton, a social club hailing from Chicago, is set to make its debut in Miami.

The club’s owner bought a pre-construction retail condo at the E11even-branded development, located across the street from the popular namesake nightclub in the Park West neighborhood.

The unit, which will be inside the project’s second tower, spans about 10,000 square feet. The members-only club will feature a restaurant, a bar and cigar lounges.

“The Clayton was inspired by the great cigar and social clubs of London, and will offer a sanctuary for the discerning connoisseur right in the heart of Miami,” founder Clay Wilson said in a statement.

Developers PMG and the owners of E11even — Dennis DeGori, Marc Roberts and Michael Simkins — launched the dual-tower development in 2021, first securing a $149 million construction loan for the initial phase. The 65-story building, called E11even Hotel & Residences and due to include 449 units and hotel rooms, is expected to be completed in 2025.

The second, 558-unit tower, E11even Residences Beyond, is scheduled to open in 2026. The developers are in the process of selling additional retail space at the development, said a spokesperson for the joint venture, who declined to provide the sale price of Clayton’s condo.

Representatives for The Clayton and the brokerage representing it, Goldstreet Partners, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Miami location marks The Clayton’s third outpost. It first opened a cigar store in 2016 in Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood and then added a private club. The concept has since expanded to D.C.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.