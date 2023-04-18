Defense Contractor V2X Moves HQ to Tysons

V2X, which provides mission solutions to defense clients, has moved its headquarters from Colorado Springs, Colo., to Northern Virginia.

The company, which formed in 2020 as a merger between defense contractor Vectrus and government services company Vertex, inked an undisclosed amount of space at The Shenandoah Building, a 209,332-square-foot building in Tysons, Va.

“This is a strategic location for V2X that is collaborating with government clients, business partners and educators,” Chuck Prow, V2X’s CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Tysons Corner is a bustling community at the intersection of the DMV area. We are excited to be so close to thriving educational institutions and a wealth of talented prospective employees.”

Rockpoint Group owns the nine-story building, having acquired it for $55.2 million in 2017.

Located at 7901 Jones Branch Drive, the property was built in 1999 and has been renovated to include a newly built conference room, a cutting-edge fitness center and a tenant lounge.

Earlier this month, V2X was awarded a seven-year $440 million contract for aircraft maintenance services from the U.S. Navy.

“As federal agencies and the military continue to modernize, V2X sees this new home as a commitment to serve the current and future needs of our clients and the missions we are privileged to support,” Prow said.

V2X will continue to house significant operations in Colorado Springs, Indianapolis, Orlando, Madison, Miss., and Greenville, S.C., according to the company.

