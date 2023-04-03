DC’s Building Energy Performance Standards Take Effect

Owners face public shaming on a published list — as well as fines — if they don’t meet certain benchmarks by 2026 

By April 3, 2023 12:26 pm
reprints
Aerial view of a sprawling city with squat office buildings.
All office buildings in Washington, D.C., 50,000 square feet and larger must meet minimum energy performance targets. Photo: Getty Images

It’s go time for energy efficiency in larger buildings in the nation’s capital. 

Washington, D.C.’s new Building Energy Performance Standard (BEPS) have gone into effect, requiring all buildings 50,000 square feet and larger to meet minimum energy performance targets with benchmarking submitted as of April 1.

SEE ALSO: How Coworking Companies Delayed a Reckoning in the NYC Office Market

Starting in 2026, the BEPS will also apply to buildings of at least 25,000 square feet, and by 2032 the standards will apply to buildings as small as 10,000 square feet. 

Cushman & Wakefield’s 2023 DC BEPS Compliance Guide was produced to help property management teams and owners in D.C. stay ahead of local ordinances. By meeting compliance standards, the report noted, building owners can not only avoid penalties but also improve their buildings’ efficiency, reduce their carbon footprint, and potentially attract more tenants who are interested in environmentally responsible buildings.

There are three compliance pathways D.C. building owners can choose from based on their specific needs, C&W said.   

With the performance pathway, owners can implement energy efficiency measures of their choosing to reduce energy use in their buildings. Compliance under the performance pathway is achieved by a 20 percent reduction in adjusted energy use intensity from the 2019 baseline by the end of the compliance cycle.

The standard target pathway allows building owners flexibility to meet the energy performance requirement, meaning owners can choose the measures they think are best for reducing energy use. Compliance under this pathway is achieved by reaching or exceeding the 2019 benchmark score by the end of the compliance cycle.

The third option is the prescriptive pathway. That includes reporting milestones and implementing one or more recommended design changes to achieve energy savings comparable to the performance pathway, targeting 25 percent savings. Compliance is met by successfully completing specific actions, and meeting locally set reporting and verification requirements.

Building owners who fail to meet compliance standards will face penalties, including fines and the possibility of being shamed publicly as noncompliant. Additionally, buildings that do not meet the standard will be subject to five years of further regulatory oversight and must implement energy efficiency measures to reduce energy use in their buildings. 

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

Building Energy Performance Standard, Cushman & Wakefield, Cushman & Wakefield
Blackstone offices in New York City.
Industry
National

Shareholders Tried to Withdraw $4.5B From Blackstone’s REIT in March

By Celia Young
Cushman & Wakefield’s Bruce Mosler (far right) speaks during the “Designing a Vision for the New NY: Public-Private Partnerships & Strategic Initiatives Driving the Future of NYC” panel that also featured RXR’s Scott Rechler (second from right) and Partnership for New York City's Kathryn Wylde. The session was moderated by Fried Frank’s Jonathan Mechanic (far left).
Finance  ·  Industry
New York City

New York City’s Commercial Real Estate Future at a Crossroads: Panelists 

By Andrew Coen
Finance  ·  Features
New York City

Alternative Lenders Spy an Opportunity in Banking Crisis

By Brian Pascus
Premium