Antillana SuperFood to Open New Bronx Outpost in Longwood

A new Antillana SuperFood market is headed to the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx this year.

The supermarket inked a 20-year deal for 5,100 square feet on the ground floor of 1000 Westchester Avenue, a 120,000-square-foot retail development, said landlord Peter Fine. Asking rent was $50 per square foot.

Antillana plans to open in the storefront on the corner of Fox Street and Westchester Avenue by the end of this year, after the seven-story property wraps up construction in the summer, Fine said. He added the supermarket was a perfect fit for the neighborhood.

“We try to bring good services to working-class neighborhoods,” Fine said. “These are not elective goods and services. We’re not doing designer clothing and cosmetic surgery. We’re providing food.”

The supermarket, which has four other Bronx locations, will join charter school Democracy Prep Public Schools and primary care provider Community Healthcare Network at the property.

Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s Marc Sitt handled the deal for both sides. Sitt and a spokesperson for Antillana did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

