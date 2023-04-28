Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Antillana SuperFood to Open New Bronx Outpost in Longwood

By April 28, 2023 1:37 pm
reprints
A rendering of 1000 Westchester Avenue.
A rendering of 1000 Westchester Avenue. Photo: GF55 Architects

A new Antillana SuperFood market is headed to the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx this year.

The supermarket inked a 20-year deal for 5,100 square feet on the ground floor of 1000 Westchester Avenue, a 120,000-square-foot retail development, said landlord Peter Fine. Asking rent was $50 per square foot.

SEE ALSO: Nixon & Vanderhye Restructure Office Lease in Arlington

Antillana plans to open in the storefront on the corner of Fox Street and Westchester Avenue by the end of this year, after the seven-story property wraps up construction in the summer, Fine said. He added the supermarket was a perfect fit for the neighborhood.

“We try to bring good services to working-class neighborhoods,” Fine said. “These are not elective goods and services. We’re not doing designer clothing and cosmetic surgery. We’re providing food.”

The supermarket, which has four other Bronx locations, will join charter school Democracy Prep Public Schools and primary care provider Community Healthcare Network at the property.

Kassin Sabbagh Realty’s Marc Sitt handled the deal for both sides. Sitt and a spokesperson for Antillana did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.

1000 Westchester Avenue, Antillana SuperFood, Peter Fine, Bolivar Development
901 North Glebe Road.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Nixon & Vanderhye Restructure Office Lease in Arlington

By Keith Loria
47-25 34th Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Event Company Satis&fy Moves Brooklyn Offices to Long Island City

By Celia Young
Tom Bak
Leases  ·  Development
California

Trammell Crow’s Tom Bak On Investing in Southern California and Las Vegas

By Greg Cornfield