Glenarden’s Woodmore Towne Centre Adds Four New Tenants

Woodmore Towne Centre, a 712,000-square-foot grocery-anchored retail center in Glenarden, Md., is beefing up its tenant roster.

The center is adding Sephora, Bath & Body Works, Crumbl Cookies and The Joint Chiropractic, all within the next 12 months. Urban Edge Properties acquired the shopping center plus a 22-acre adjacent land parcel in 2022 for $193 million,

Bath & Body Works inked a 3,724-square-foot lease and plans to open this summer. Crumbl Cookies signed for 2,274 square feet and will open in the fall. The Joint Chiropractic, a network of chiropractors, inked 1,162 square feet and will open this summer. Sephora, a beauty products brand, will open later this year. The size of its space was not disclosed.

“These new leases continue to solidify Woodmore Towne Centre as a must-visit property for the surrounding community,” Justin Lustig, vice president of leasing for Urban Edge, told Commercial Observer. “Sephora, Crumbl Cookies and Bath & Body Works are brands that are in demand throughout our portfolio, and we have seen them drive new foot traffic to our properties. The Joint adds to the property’s robust wellness offerings.”

Located on 83 acres just nine miles from Washington, D.C., the property is part of a larger 245-acre master-planned community encompassing more than 500 recently constructed residences, a limited-service hotel and a new Children’s Medical Center.

“Woodmore Towne Centre is a highly walkable and well-located destination center anchored by a popular Wegman’s and Costco alongside varied dining, beauty and wellness services, and it’s adjacent to a busy children’s medical center,” Lustig said. “Together, these generate repeat weekly visits for both essential and discretionary retail spending.”

The center is also home to Best Buy, Nordstrom Rack and Starbucks.

The landlord was represented by Michael Ginsburg, Ryan Wilner and Ryan Minnehan of KLNB in all four deals. On the tenant side, Bath & Body Works was represented by Rich Amsellem from H&R Retail; Reilly Hudson of CBRE worked on behalf of Crumbl Cookies; The Joint was represented by Jeffrey Fantle of Renaud Consulting; and Bobby Traynham of Rhino Realty Group represented Sephora.

