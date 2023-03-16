Miami-Dade County Courthouse tower.
Players
Florida

Judge Who Oversaw Collapsed Condo Case Steps Down

By Julia Echikson
Rendering show Fox Corporation's plan to build a 42-story office tower along Avenue of the Stars, a 24-story office on Olympic Boulevard, and nine new soundstages.
Development  ·  Studio and Soundstages
Los Angeles

Fox Corp. to Add $1.5B of Soundstages, Offices Towers to Studio Lot in Los Angeles

By Greg Cornfield
Aaron Block
Technology  ·  Players
International

5 Questions With MetaProp’s Aaron Block at MIPIM

By Nicholas Rizzi