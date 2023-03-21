Standard Solar Expands Presence in Rockville Office Building

Standard Solar, a renewable energy solar manufacturing company, is growing its space in Rockville, Md.

The company has signed an 8,250-square-foot lease expansion on the ninth floor of 530 Gaither Road, a 208,344-square-foot office building, where it has occupied 16,372 square feet since 2020.

RMR Group owns the property, which is one of four office properties that make up Redland Corporate Center.

Cresa represented the tenant in the lease.

“Standard Solar was looking for the ability to accommodate its growing staff in a contiguous manner,” Mindy Saffer, a managing principal at Cresa, told Commercial Observer. “The new space will serve as additional office space.”

The building was recently renovated with new on-site amenities, including a fitness center, a state-of-the-art conference center and shuttle service to the Shady Grove Metro station.

The office complex is adjacent to the King Farm community in Rockville and within one mile of Interstate 270.

“As we continue to grow, both locally and nationally, we will lean on the Cresa team to ensure we do so smartly and with our employees’ need for a comfortable, efficient and friendly space in mind,” Rick Berube, Standard Solar’s chief operating officer, said in a prepared statement. “We are more than thrilled with our current space and look forward to our fantastic expansion.”

Cresa’s Jake Ruben also took part in representing the tenant, while the landlord was represented by JLL’s Danny Sheridan, Amanda Davis, Bernard McCarthy and Patrick Hall.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.