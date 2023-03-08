Snipes Sets Foot In Baltimore’s Alameda Marketplace

Snipes, a national sneaker and apparel retailer, has inked a 5,482-square-foot lease at Alameda Marketplace, a 114,000-square-foot shopping center in Baltimore.

This marks the ninth Maryland store for the German company, which operates more than 300 stores throughout the United States.

SEE ALSO: Rubenstein PR Relocating to 13K SF at 1330 Avenue of the Americas

Tide Realty Capital owns the retail center, having acquired it in 2020 for $18.1 million.

“Snipes is a unique destination retailer that differentiates itself from other national athletic and apparel retailers with its highly targeted merchandising approach and hip-hop culture,” Aaron Loeb, president of Tide Realty Capital, told Commercial Observer. “Their presence within Alameda Marketplace will generate consistent traffic providing value to our entire tenant mix.”

Located at 5600 The Alameda, the center is anchored by a Shoppers supermarket and has a tenant roster that includes Planet Fitness and Dollar Tree.

Approximately 500,000 people reside within five miles of the center, including nearly 220,000 households with an average household income approaching $84,000, according to KLNB, which represented the landlord in the lease.

“We continue to monitor the local retail landscape and the performance of our tenants to consider and implement strategies to heighten the appeal of this strategically located community shopping center,” Loeb said.

Matt Copeland of KLNB Retail represented the landlord in the transaction. It was unclear who represented the tenant.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.