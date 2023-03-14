In a nutshell, Shell’s Loft is opening its second location in Fort Greene, Brooklyn.

The film studio and event space provider inked a 10-year deal for 12,117 square feet across two adjoining buildings at 11-15 Adelphi Street, according to Ben Waller of ABS Partners Real Estate. Waller and colleague Anthony D’lorio represented both the tenant and the landlord, Cumberland Realty, in the lease.

Asking rent was $38 per square foot for Shell’s roughly 6,050 square feet at the base of Cumberland’s three-story building to the north, and $40 per square foot for its 6,050 square feet at the adjoining single-story property to the south, Waller said.

Shell’s Loft plans to use the space primarily as a photo and film studio and for events, similar to its other location at 120 Hamilton Avenue in Red Hook, where networks such as HBO, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime have shot television shows, said Shell Martinez, owner and creative director of the company.

The two Fort Greene buildings were a perfect fit for Shell’s Loft because of their location near the Brooklyn Navy Yard and access to a private courtyard, Martinez said.

“It’s such a great location,” Martinez said. “It was exactly what we were looking for [and] it had outdoor space. Outdoor space in New York is really a game-changer for filming.”

Plus, it didn’t hurt that Cumberland redeveloped the office buildings between Flushing and Park avenues in 2021, scoring their temporary certificates of occupancy this year, Waller said.

“The building itself is very nice,” Waller said. “It has high ceilings, is column-free and very bright, [and] is well located near the Navy Yard.”

Cumberland Realty could not immediately be reached for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.