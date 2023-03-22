Furniture Store Rent-A-Center Moves Next Door in Bushwick

The furniture store Rent-A-Center is redecorating in Bushwick, Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

Rent-A-Center inked a 10-year deal to relocate its store at 299 Knickerbocker Avenue to the adjacent 4,500-square-foot storefront and basement at 301 Knickerbocker Avenue, according to Augenbaum Realty’s Josh Augenbaum, who brokered the deal for landlord Blue Bell.

SEE ALSO: Psychotherapy Coworking Concept Opens in Townsen

Asking rent was $45 per square foot for Rent-A-Center’s 2,500 square feet on the ground floor.

Rent-A-Center will replace a 99c & Up store at the base of the four-story residential building between Suydam and Hart streets, and jumped on the space because it was so close to its existing location, Augenbaum said.

“They stayed in the same corridor and same area and demographic that they are familiar with,” Augenbaum said. “At the same time, they get to modernize the store and they get to use their online [website], and combine it with the brick and mortar version to make a more effective and easier shopping experience.”

Newmark’s Barry Fishbach and Young Kim represented the tenant in the deal. Fishbach and Kim did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.