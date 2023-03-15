Remote Digital Health Company b.well Opens First Office in Baltimore

Digital health company b.well Connected Health is opening its first physical office since its launch in 2015 in Baltimore’s Federal Hill neighborhood.

The company has signed an 8,000-square-foot lease at 145 West Ostend Street, a 75,000-square-foot office building developed by Caves Valley Partners in 2017, in Baltimore’s Stadium Square development. The office will house about 45 employees.

“Our company has operated primarily on a virtual basis since its inception and throughout our consistent growth, but we always recognized the importance of establishing a true corporate headquarters space to enhance our cohesiveness and foster our innovative corporate culture,” Alicia Raymond, b.well’s vice president of people and culture, wrote in an email to Commercial Observer. “The COVID pandemic pushed back our plans for several years, but we knew we wanted to make Baltimore our home.”

Founded by Kristen Valdes in 2015, the company offers a tech platform that connects the varied stakeholders in health care, including hospitals, insurance firms and pharmacies, in order to help the end customer.

The Verve Partnership, a Baltimore-based interior architecture and design firm, designed and handled the buildout process for the headquarters, which includes private work spaces, open and closed collaboration space and drop-in workspaces.

“There is considerable energy in the Federal Hill neighborhood, with its eclectic array of shops and restaurants walkable from the building,” Raymond said. “It was also important to lead by example and make a statement by bringing a new corporate headquarters to Baltimore. The City has tremendous amenities to offer, we believe in its future and we want other companies to do the same.”

Savills represented the tenant in the deal, while Newmark represented the landlord.

