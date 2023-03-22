Psychotherapy Coworking Concept Opens in Townsen

The Mindful Collective, a specialty psychotherapy coworking concept, has signed a 2,000-square-foot lease at 200 E. Joppa Road, a 40,660-square-foot building in Towson, Md.

Hill Management Services has owned the five-story office building since 1981.

The Mindful Collective was conceived by psychotherapists Marie Collins and Shelby Milhoan, who found their practices isolating with little time for networking and talking with like-minded health professionals. So, they teamed with seven privately owned psychotherapy practice groups to rent the space and create what Milhoan called “a sense of community and a collaborative environment.”

“The owners of Mindful Collective approached us with an extremely thoughtful and creative business plan that addressed a specific need in the health care community, and we instantly recognized the value of this concept,” Danielle Beyrodt, vice president and chief operating officer of Hill Management Services, told Commercial Observer.

“With a strategic position in the heart of Towson’s central business district, we continue to attract a wide range of companies, including those engaged in professional services and the health care industry, to this asset.”

Amenities in the building include a kitchenette and conference room.

“Every clinician operates their own private practice, so each person in a room takes care of their own clients, billing, policies and procedures,” Milhoan told CO. “They all have a private office and access to our waiting room and kitchen area. The most important thing we offer is a safe base for therapists to operate their practices as well as eliminating many business-related hassles including negotiating a lease, overseeing a tenant buildout and day-to-day operations.”

The property is close by the Towson Town Center, a U.S. Post Office and numerous restaurants. The building is also surrounded by a surface lot offering free parking and is adjacent to York Road, less than two miles from the Baltimore Beltway.

Ashley Zito, senior leasing manager of Hill Management Services, represented the landlord in the lease. There was no broker on the other side.

