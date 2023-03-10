NeuroSpinal Institute Relocates to Sunrise with 5K-SF Lease

By March 10, 2023 1:36 pm
reprints
55 Weston Road. Photo: CBRE

NeuroSpinal Institute of Broward has relocated to 5,011 square feet at Pentaurus Properties55 Weston Road in Sunrise, Fla., according to CBRE.

CBRE also signed an undisclosed plastic surgery tenant to 3,601 square feet at the Riviera Point Corporate Center at 2750 SW 145th Avenue.

SEE ALSO: Hair and Beauty Suite Renter Salons by JC to Open First Brooklyn Location

The medical practice, which focuses on helping patients heal from injuries using alternatives to surgery, already vacated its previous space in the nearby town of Weston for its new lease. 

The asking rent was $25.50 per square foot and came with a term of seven years, the brokerage said.

NeuroSpinal Institute of Broward did not use an outside broker, according to CBRE. The institute’s clinical director is Dr. Darran Hamm. 

“Given the limited vacancy of Class A medical office space throughout the market, we are seeing medical tenants like Dr. Hamm and this plastic surgery center opt to convert professional office space for medical uses,” CBRE’s Christopher Dubberly, who represented Pentaurus Properties in the deal, said in a statement.

The 49,000-square-foot property has gone from being 18 percent occupied in 2021 to now being at about 95 percent, per the brokerage firm.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

2750 SW 145th Avenue, 55 Weston Road, CBRE, NeuroSpinal Institute of Broward, Pentaurus Properties, Riviera Point Corporate Center
One Boerum Place.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Hair and Beauty Suite Renter Salons by JC to Open First Brooklyn Location

By Celia Young
The Factory at 30-30 47th Avenue in Long Island City, Queens.
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

Ralph Lauren Expands in Long Island City

By Rebecca Baird-Remba
Comstock's Ebbitt House.
Leases  ·  Retail
Washington DC

DC’s Historic Old Ebbitt Grill to Open 12K-SF Version in Reston Station

By Keith Loria