NeuroSpinal Institute Relocates to Sunrise with 5K-SF Lease

NeuroSpinal Institute of Broward has relocated to 5,011 square feet at Pentaurus Properties’ 55 Weston Road in Sunrise, Fla., according to CBRE.

CBRE also signed an undisclosed plastic surgery tenant to 3,601 square feet at the Riviera Point Corporate Center at 2750 SW 145th Avenue.

The medical practice, which focuses on helping patients heal from injuries using alternatives to surgery, already vacated its previous space in the nearby town of Weston for its new lease.

The asking rent was $25.50 per square foot and came with a term of seven years, the brokerage said.

NeuroSpinal Institute of Broward did not use an outside broker, according to CBRE. The institute’s clinical director is Dr. Darran Hamm.

“Given the limited vacancy of Class A medical office space throughout the market, we are seeing medical tenants like Dr. Hamm and this plastic surgery center opt to convert professional office space for medical uses,” CBRE’s Christopher Dubberly, who represented Pentaurus Properties in the deal, said in a statement.

The 49,000-square-foot property has gone from being 18 percent occupied in 2021 to now being at about 95 percent, per the brokerage firm.

