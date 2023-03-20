Nealogy Plans Massive Resi Complex Near MIA

Neology Life Development Group has proposed a massive residential complex, with 1,250 units in total, near Miami International Airport, filings to Miami-Dade County show.

Last year, the Miami-based developer, led by Lissette Calderon, paid $32.1 million for the 7.2-acre site at 2301 NW 33rd Avenue, which was home to a rental car facility that faced the Tamiami Canal, according to property records.

The land is less than two miles east of the city’s main airport and the International Links Melreese Country Club, where the owners of the Inter Miami CF soccer team are redeveloping the public golf course into a billion-dollar, mixed-use stadium complex.

Neology’s development, now dubbed Palmer Lake Neology, would be built in three phases, each of which is set to include a 14-story building, according to a pre-application filed to Miami-Dade County officials. Besides the residential component, the project would include 48,280 square feet for commercial space and 879 parking spots, of which 20 percent will have charging stations for electric vehicles.

The first phase would feature 466 units and a four-story parking garage. A representative for Neology declined to comment about the pending application or provide details about the development’s cost and construction timeline.

Neology is a prominent developer in the outer edges of Miami, building residential buildings that founder Calderon has described as “attainable luxury.” Last year, the developer broke ground on a 237-unit development in nearby Allapattah.

In all, the firm claims to have 1,500 owned apartments built or under development in Miami’s urban core.

