Judlau Contracting Leases 14K SF for Jackson Heights Office

Judlau Contracting has plans to open a new office in the Heritage Tower at 82-11 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights, Queens, after signing a lease for 14,387 square feet.

Judlau currently has its main offices at 26-15 Ulmer Street, also in Queens. The contractor plans to use the new office space on the fourth and eighth floors of Heritage Tower while it conducts work on five subway stations on the 7 train line, according to CBRE.

Asking rent in the RockFarmer Properties-owned building is $50 per square foot, according to CBRE, but the asking rent for this specific lease was not disclosed. Judlau will move in this spring.

“Judlau Contracting needed a strategic location for its team as it begins its yearslong work on the renovation of several subway stations along the 7 line,” Michael Lee, a first vice president at CBRE who represented the landlord, said in a statement. “Heritage Tower is conveniently located in the middle of the five stations, making it a fitting location for the team to set up its operations.”

Judlau did not use an outside broker, according to CBRE.

Judlau was selected by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority as the contractor in charge of what is known as the Five Stations Renewal project. The project involves renovating the 52nd Street, 69th Street, 82nd Street-Jackson Heights, 103rd Street-Corona Plaza and 111th Street train stations.

Work on the stations includes platform renovations and making them compliant with the 1990 Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the MTA.

RockFarmer also recently put the nine-story office tower through a $4 million renovation of its common areas, lobby and three-story atrium with designs by Tersigni Palachek. The building was constructed in 1998.

“After renovating, modernizing, and rebranding Heritage Tower, we are thrilled to see the building approach 100 percent leased, and are further encouraged that the surrounding subway stations will see significant upgrades in the coming years,” Kostas Koutsothanasis, chief operating officer of RockFarmer, said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.