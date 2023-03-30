JLL Adds Doug Mackenzie to Clean Energy Leadership Team

Doug Mackenzie, a 10-year veteran of energy projects and applications in real estate, has been named vice president of energy resilience for JLL’s clean energy and infrastructure advisory team, based out of the firm’s Washington, D.C., office.

Mackenzie previously served as the director of federal energy security for engineering firm Black & Veatch, leading the development of more than $700 million in distributed energy infrastructure projects.

In his new role, Mackenzie will create and lead an energy resilience business that supports the development and implementation of distributed energy and microgrid solutions that achieve climate goals for clients in the commercial and public sectors. He will also advise clients on energy and sustainability.

“Doug has worked with a variety of clients providing technical oversight and figuring out how to bring advanced technologies like microgrids to market — and at scale,” Josephine Tucker, head of clean energy and infrastructure advisory at JLL, said in a prepared statement. “We are confident that Doug’s contributions will continue to make JLL a recognized leader in clean energy and infrastructure advisory.”

JLL’s Clean Energy and Infrastructure Advisory team, which has more than 30 members, works with clients to address aging infrastructure at what Tucker called a “pivotal time when improving infrastructure resiliency is a priority for both private and public sectors.”

