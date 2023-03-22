Grassroots Analytics Moves Into Dedicated Space in DC’s Chinatown

Grassroots Analytics is moving out of WeWork and into its own office in Washington, D.C.’s Chinatown.

The political consulting group inked a 7,968-square-foot lease at 806 Seventh Street, a 26,640-square-foot office. The space is part of Midwood Investment & Development’s Gallery Court, which was developed in 2012 and consists of seven commercial properties.

SEE ALSO: Erewhon Opens at Fully Leased Culver Steps Complex

Founded in 2017, Grassroots Analytics provides tech tools and services for left-leaning candidates, causes, and social good nonprofits.

“Over the years, we grew from a small office to two large spaces [totaling 2,459 square feet] within WeWork,” Morgan Kull, director of marketing for the company, told Commercial Observer. “However, as our team continued to expand and we hosted more events, we realized we needed a dedicated space to customize and call our own.”

Grassroots Analytics’ new office space, affectionately dubbed “The Maze,” provides ample room for the company’s staff growth, and can accommodate up to 100 employees.

“The unique design and architecture of the building make it an exciting and inviting place for our young and dynamic staff, who thrive in an open and collaborative environment,” Kull said. “We appreciate the space’s industrial feel, which inspires creativity and innovation. Overall, we are thrilled with our new location and look forward to the opportunities it presents for our team and business.”

The office also includes a large open area called The Arena, which Grassroots Analytics will use for hosting industry events, fundraisers and similar activities.

Gallery Court is across from the Gallery Place Mall and close by the Gallery Place/Chinatown Metro station and Capital One Arena. Notable retail tenants in Gallery Court include Cava, Potbelly, Smashburger and HSBC Bank. Taco Bell Cantina also recently signed a 2,299-square-foot lease and plans to open this summer at 808 Seventh Street NW.

Grassroots Analytics Campaigns was represented by Clarefield Partners in the lease, while Midwood Investment & Development was represented by Michael Goldman with MGA.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commecialobserver.com.