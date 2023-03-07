Crescent Heights wants to build a public library and health clinic along Miami Beach’s Alton Road in exchange for the development rights of a property across the street, according to filings made to the Miami Beach Planning Board.

The Miami-based development firm led by Russell Galbut filed plans to develop a health center and library on a surface parking lot at 663 Alton Road. The two-story building would replace the Stanley C Myers Community Health Center at 710 Alton Road, which Miami-Dade County owns, and where Crescent Heights wants to build a new development.

The developer is now negotiating with the county to gain the development rights of the 710 Alton Road parcel, which spans half an acre, for a “new private development,” according to the application, which does not offer additional details about Crescent Heights’ plans for the county-owned land. (Representatives for the developer and county did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

“The Existing Health Center building, unfortunately, is in poor physical condition and is at risk of no longer functioning in a manner that best serves its clients,” according to Crescent Heights’ application.

Crescent Heights’ proposed new public center would feature a 8,313-square-foot library and pharmacy on the ground floor. The entire second floor, set to span 12,137 square feet, would house a medical clinic with space for a laboratory as well as a clinic for family medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, optometry, and dental services.

Crescent Heights has owned the site since 2004 when it paid $2 million for the 15,000-square-foot lot, according to property records.

