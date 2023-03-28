Cookies, Chiropractors and Fast-Casual Dining Come to Bel Air Shopping Center 

Crumbl Cookies, restaurant Honeygrow and The Joint Chiropractic are all opening up at Bel Air Plaza, a 160,000-square-foot shopping center in Bel Air, Md.

Located at 513-599 Baltimore Pike in Hartford County, the property is owned by Hill Management Services, which purchased the property in the 1970s.

Founded in Philadelphia in 2012, the quick-serve Honeygrow offers a variety of lunch and dinner menu items such as stir-fry, salads and honeybars. The restaurant signed for 2,500 square feet of space and is already serving customers.

Crumbl Cookies inked a 2000-square-foot space and will offer a rotating menu of freshly baked gourmet cookies when it opens late summer. Since its founding in 2019, the bakery has expanded to more than 600 sites in 47 states, including seven in the Maryland area.

The Joint Chiropractic, which leased 1,225 square feet, has grown to more than 850 offices since its founding in 1999, including 14 in Maryland, one recently signed in Glenarden. The practice will open March 31.

Bel Air Plaza features a mix of more than 20 retailers, including Aldi, La-Z-Boy, Ross Dress For Less and Starbucks.

“With its extremely strong roster of tenants, Bel Air Plaza remains among the highly trafficked retail centers in the Harford County region, and adding these compelling retailers creates a more dynamic environment for both consumers and our tenants alike,” Danielle Beyrodt, vice president and chief operating officer of Hill Management Services, told Commercial Observer. “It is always our goal to attract new uses to centers within our portfolio, and these three destination-style tenants provide highly differentiated products and services that are unique to the immediate area.”

The property is at the intersection of U.S. Route 1 and Maryland Route 24. Nearly 120,000 consumers reside within five miles of the center, including nearly 45,000 households with an average income approaching $142,000, according to Hill Management.

The landlord was represented in all three leases by KLNB’s Mason Bernstein, Bob Morris and Ryan Wilner, along with Hill Management Services’ Ashley Zito and Danielle Bridge. Honeygrow was represented by KLNB’s Michael Ginsburg; The Joint Chiropractic was represented by Jeffrey Fantle of Renaud Consulting Commercial Real Estate; and Crumbl was represented by KLNB’s Beth Sargent.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.