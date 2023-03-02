Construction Company STV Heads to Empire State Building

STV, a construction firm that does architecture, contracting and engineering work, is moving to the Empire State Building.

The company will leave 225 Park Avenue South for 65,248 square feet on the 11th floor of the 102-story Art Deco skyscraper at 20 West 34th Street, according to landlord Empire State Realty Trust. Asking rent in the 16-year lease was $69 a square foot.

The company will move into the Empire State Building next year. A press release from STV describes the new offices as “a bright modern workplace” that will “create an environment where STV employees can do their best work.”

ESRT is building out 65,000 square feet of amenities for Empire State Building tenants that include a fitness center, conference center, eight dining options, a three-story Starbucks Reserve and a lounge space with attached pickleball and basketball courts.

David Goldstein and Dina Zavislak of Savills brokered the deal for STV. Ryan Kass, Jordan Berger and Shanae Ursini represented the landlord in-house, along with Scott Klau, Erik Harris and Neil Rubin of Newmark. Spokespeople for Savills and Newmark didn’t immediately return requests for comment.

ESRT also recently signed half-floor leases in the building with OFS Brands and Resolution Life, totaling 23,477 square feet.

“We were thrilled to hear that all of these organizations were attracted to the Empire State Building’s prime location near major transport, modernized spaces with industry-leading sustainability, and unmatched, extensive amenities,” Thomas Durels, executive vice president at ESRT, said in a statement.

