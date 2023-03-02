Longfellow Starts California’s First All-Electric Life Sciences Campus

Longfellow Real Estate Partners, one of the largest privately held developers of life sciences buildings in the United States, announced the groundbreaking of a 315,000-square-foot Class A lab and office project named Avia Labs at Millbrae Station in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Utilizing the existing grid, Avia Labs will be the first all-electric life sciences campus in California, and replace a former vacant storage facility. The development will rise adjacent to the Millbrae transit center, one of the largest public transportation hubs on the West Coast, as well as San Francisco International Airport.

SEE ALSO: 45 Broad Street Residential Tower May Restart With New Developer

Longfellow is aiming to complete the project in the first quarter of 2025. The campus will also feature a fitness center, large conference spaces, bike storage, a terrace and a public café.

“The Bay Area remains one of the crucial global hubs for life science innovation within our international portfolio,” Longfellow co-founder and CEO Adam Sichol said in a statement. “As we continue to expand our presence in the region, we look forward to delivering ground-up projects that are built to accommodate the robust requirements of our tenants.”

Longfellow entered the Bay Area market in 2018, and now has developments throughout the region in Palo Alto, Redwood City, San Francisco and Emeryville. Longfellow’s total investment and development portfolio spans approximately 16.5 million square feet and is valued at over $10 billion.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.