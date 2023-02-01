UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

By February 1, 2023 3:17 pm
United Federation of Teachers, UFT, building, Lower Manhattan, New York City. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via G

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned.

The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.

JLL declined to disclose the asking rent.

“2100 Bartow Avenue provides the UFT with a revitalized office within a highly visible mixed-use development offering excellent transportation options, ample parking and affordable housing all within walking distance,” JLL’s Al Gutierrez, who represented the landlord alongside Ian Ceppos, said in a statement.

Screen Shot 2021 08 18 at 6.48.01 PM UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co Op City
2100 Bartow Avenue. Photo: JLL

Mark Boisi and Stephen Bellwood of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal on behalf of the tenant alongside Neil Lipinski of Lipinski Real Estate Advisors. Neither brokerage immediately responded to requests for comment.

Built by Prestige in 1988 and renovated in 2002, the 180,000-square-foot 2100 Bartow between Interstate 95 and Hutchinson River Parkway is part of the larger 2 million-square-foot Bay Plaza Shopping Center.

Other tenants include the New York City Administration for Children’s Serviceswhich leased 37,500 square feet on the first and second floors in August 2021Co-Op City Orthodontics and Vision Center of New York.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

