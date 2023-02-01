UFT Relocating Bronx Office to 45K SF in Co-Op City

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT) is relocating its Bronx offices to Co-Op City, Commercial Observer has learned.

The powerful union representing most New York City public school teachers signed a 20-year, 45,000-square-foot lease at Prestige Properties’ 2100 Bartow Avenue where it plans to be fully relocated from its current Bronx digs at 2500 Halsey Avenue by the fall of 2023, according to landlord broker JLL.

SEE ALSO: Coworking operator Quest Workspaces to Open Second Coral Gables Location

JLL declined to disclose the asking rent.

“2100 Bartow Avenue provides the UFT with a revitalized office within a highly visible mixed-use development offering excellent transportation options, ample parking and affordable housing all within walking distance,” JLL’s Al Gutierrez, who represented the landlord alongside Ian Ceppos, said in a statement.

Mark Boisi and Stephen Bellwood of Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal on behalf of the tenant alongside Neil Lipinski of Lipinski Real Estate Advisors. Neither brokerage immediately responded to requests for comment.

Built by Prestige in 1988 and renovated in 2002, the 180,000-square-foot 2100 Bartow between Interstate 95 and Hutchinson River Parkway is part of the larger 2 million-square-foot Bay Plaza Shopping Center.

Other tenants include the New York City Administration for Children’s Services — which leased 37,500 square feet on the first and second floors in August 2021 — Co-Op City Orthodontics and Vision Center of New York.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.