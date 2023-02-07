Three New New Retailers Coming to Downtown Silver Spring

A Uniqlo, Gold’s Gym and Nike Unite are all set to open in Downtown Silver Spring, Md.

Nike, which announced its Nike Unite store at 908 Ellsworth Drive last June, was scheduled to open in November but has delayed the opening several times. It’s now scheduled to open Feb. 23, according to local news site Moco Show.

Nike Unite, which has similar prices to a Nike Factory Store, took the space formerly occupied by a DSW outlet shoe store, which is moving nearby to Ellsworth Place.

The 197,160-square-foot retail building is part of a larger shopping complex in Downtown Silver Spring co-owned by the Peterson Companies, Foulger-Pratt and Argo Investment Company, which purchased the four connected properties in 2015, according to property records.

At 901 Wayne Avenue, a Gold’s Gym will replace a Washington Sports Club, taking 25,000 square feet later this year, the Washington Business Journal reported. The Washington Sports Club has been shuttered since October 2020, a month after its parent company Sports Town International filed for bankruptcy amid the pandemic devastation.

Finally, fashion retailer Uniqlo has leased 10,058 square feet at 914 Ellsworth Drive, formerly home to beauty retailer Ulta, per WBJ. It’ll be its second store in Montgomery County after its first at Pike & Rose in Bethesda.

