Rexmark, which took over Washington, D.C.’s iconic Union Station in August 2022, has hired Cushman & Wakefield as the exclusive leasing agent for the office space at the transportation hub, Commercial Observer has learned.

“Union Station offers commercial office leasers an unrivaled location in the heart of Washington, D.C.,” a spokesperson for Rexmark told CO. “Cushman and Wakefield’s market reputation and successful track record positions them for real success.”

From improved security and lighting to increased foot traffic, Union Station is making a comeback.

“We are creating a hospitality experience worthy of a world-class destination, and we are so excited about the possibilities,” the spokesperson said.

Cushman & Wakefield will be marketing 130,000 square feet of available office space at the 607,735-square-foot property, located at 50 Massachusetts Avenue NE. Union Station sees more than 43 million visitors annually.

“Union Station presents tenants with a unique office space unlike anything else in the Washington, D.C., area, with 20-foot-high ceilings, internal staircases and large column-free areas that can be adapted to meet any tenant’s needs,” Mark Wooters, an executive director at Cushman & Wakefield, told CO. “The property’s location is unparalleled, featuring direct access to the U.S. Capitol building and connectivity to New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Richmond.”

The flexible office layout allows for all types of tenants to benefit from the space including corporate users, higher education, entertainment, sports and recreation and even medical and hospitality users, the firm added.

Wooters is joined by C&W’s Michael Katcher and John Skolnik as listing agents.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.