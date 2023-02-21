Physical Therapy Center PT of the City Opening 3K SF Bronx Outpost

PT of the City is expanding into the Bronx with a new 2,600-square-foot physical therapy center at 798 Southern Boulevard, Commercial Observer has learned.

The lease signed with Royal Care, a healthcare provider associated with Emerest Properties headquartered at 6323 14th Avenue in Brooklyn, is for 10 years with an asking rent of $40 per square foot, according to the broker.

PT of the City will take over the entire second floor of the four-story building, while Royal Care will continue to use the third floor for its own operations. Royal Care also runs its U@Perks program, a health space dedicated to healthcare workers, in other parts of the building.

PT of the City provides services that include sports, orthopedic, stroke and neurological rehabilitation and its Longwood location will be its Bronx debut.

“This is PT of the City’s 12th location and first location in the Bronx,” Samuel Hartstein of Gemstone Realty Group, who negotiated on behalf of the tenant and landlord, said in a statement. “PT of the City looks forward to bringing quality physical therapy to all neighborhoods in the Bronx.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.