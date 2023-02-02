Restaurant Osteria Barocca to Open This Spring in Little Italy

The restaurateur behind Little Italy’s Zia Maria and Casa D’Angelo is adding a third eatery to the neighborhood.

Iyad Hamsho signed a 12-year lease to open his new restaurant, Osteria Barocca, in 5,000 square feet at 133 Mulberry Street in the spring, according to Tower Brokerage’s Haz Aliessa, who represented Hamsho in the deal. Asking rent was $120 per square foot.

Osteria Barocca will replace the Italian restaurant Aunt Jake’s, which permanently closed its Mulberry Street location in October, according to Aliessa and landlord Regal Acquisitions. The site features 3,300 square feet on the ground floor and 1,700 square feet in the basement.

Hamsho is no stranger to Little Italy. Hamsho and two partners reopened the former spot Angelo’s on Mulberry as Casa D’Angelo in 2021 when the original restaurant shuttered during the pandemic after 115 years, WhatNowNY reported.

Plus, Hamsho’s pasta bar Zia Maria serves up its Italian dishes at 138 Mulberry Street across the street from his new project. His experience in Little Italy made him a great fit for the space, David Lawrence, Regal’s asset manager, said.

“He’s a great operator with a proven track record,” Lawrence said. “We’re excited to work with him.”

Other retail tenants at the six-story condominium building between Grand and Hester streets include Little Italy Gift Center and event space The Secret Lair, said Lawrence.

KSR’s Albert Manopla, Jack Khaski and Dorel Melloul represented Regal in the deal. Manopla, Khaski, Melloul and representatives for Hamsho did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Celia Young can be reached at cyoung@commercialobserver.com.