Monday Properties Adds Former JuiceBar CEO Paul Vosper to Team

Monday Properties has added Paul Vosper, the former CEO of EV charging manufacturer JuiceBar, as the firm’s new executive vice president of business strategy.

Vosper will lead the Arlington, Va.-based investment firm’s capital strategy and manage investor relationships in conjunction with the firm’s growth trajectory.

“I was attracted to Monday Properties because of its people and company culture, its strong investment track record and pipeline, its culture of transparency and its commitment to sustainability,” Vosper told Commercial Observer. “The firm’s leadership has positioned the company for success—as can be seen through its investments during COVID-19 and post-pandemic—and they’ve proven themselves to be disciplined and nimble in this fast-changing environment.”

He was also impressed by the firm’s strong investment record, especially its office portfolio, with the recent acquisitions of Park Plaza I & II, a Class A office complex in Rockville, Md.; the groundbreaking of the Willow, a 338-unit multifamily development in North Charleston, S.C.; and the delivery of the 300-unit Blake, Monday Properties’ latest multifamily development in Alexandria, Va.

In nearly 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, Vosper has developed a track record of scaling businesses globally. Prior to JuiceBar, he worked at Morgan Stanley, PIMCO and London-based AllianceBernstein.

Vosper joined JuiceBar as CEO in 2018, and helped guide the company’s growth and expansion.

“My experience at JuiceBar expanded my understanding of clean energy developments, smart city initiatives, and sustainability,” he said. “I saw firsthand how industry leaders approach environmental sustainability and the link between environmental policy and healthy economic growth.”

Monday Properties has that same commitment to sustainability and Vosper noted he is looking forward to contributing to that commitment.

“While I am settling into my new role, I am focused on strengthening and building on our existing network of investor relationships and developing additional sources of capital to support the near-term pipeline of opportunities we see in both the office and multi-family markets,” he said.

For example, Monday Properties continues to believe and invest in the office sector.

“On a selective basis, we see an opportunity to acquire fundamentally good quality assets at an attractive price,” Vosper said. “We also see a great opportunity to redevelop and/or reposition office assets to respond to current tenant demands, greater energy efficiency or, in some cases, an alternative use.”

As for multifamily, he views the current market as a buying opportunity, albeit one where a deep understanding of real estate and market fundamentals is a prerequisite.

“The multifamily market is in a very different position from the office market—at its core, our strategy is to build attractive living spaces in growth markets with an undersupply of appropriately priced places to live,” Vosper said. “As with the office market, we seek to bring strong sustainability practices to this market. Not only is it the right thing to do, but it provides a better living environment, reduces energy costs and ensures that the homes we build do not become functionally obsolete.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.