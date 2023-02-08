Loyal Companion Shuttering 11 NoVA and DC Locations

Independent Pet Partners has declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is closing more than five dozen stores on the East Coast, including 10 Loyal Companion pet stores in Northern Virginia and one in Washington, D.C.

In addition to Loyal Companion, Independent Pet Partners also operates Chuck & Don’s, Kriser’s and Natural Pawz stores. The company announced it would close all stores outside of Colorado, Kansas, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

SEE ALSO: Three New New Retailers Coming to Downtown Silver Spring

“It is our intent to use these proceedings to reorganize operations and focus on our core markets where we have the strongest foothold,” a spokesperson for the company told Commercial Observer. “Moving forward, we will operate under our Chuck & Don’s and Kriser’s banners exclusively.”

The Virginia stores closing include those at 923 North Saint Asaph Street in Alexandria; 2509 North Franklin Road in Arlington; 2501 North Harrison Street in Arlington; 144 Maple Avenue in Vienna; 2905 District Avenue in Fairfax; 3903 Fair Ridge Drive in Fairfax; 304 Elden Street in Herndon; 43330 Junction Street in Ashburn; 58 East Washington Street in Middleburg; and 7505 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church.

Additionally, the Loyal Companion store at 3707 Newark Street in the District will shutter as well.

All Loyal Companion stores will close by Feb. 28.

“We are confident we can use the Chapter 11 process to emerge as a stronger, more focused business, and better able to serve our customers,” the spokesperson said. “For those stores that are closing, and for markets we will no longer serve, we will do everything possible to try to find buyers for these locations so our pet parents can continue to be served.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.