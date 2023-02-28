Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud has revealed plans to open his first West Coast restaurant later this year.

Café Boulud Beverly Hills will open its doors at the 54-unit Mandarin Oriental Residences, the boutique condominium at 9200 Wilshire Boulevard developed by luxury real estate investment and development firm Shvo. The restaurant, designed by Marc Ange, is named after the original Café Boulud started by the chef’s great-grandparents on a family farm outside of Lyon, France.

“I have been visiting Los Angeles for more than 30 years and have many fond memories from filming a TV series, ‘After Hours,’ with chefs and restaurants across the city many years ago,” Boulud said in a statement. “I always teased Wolfgang [Puck] that if he opened a restaurant in New York, I would open a restaurant in L.A. After the opening of Cut, this is a promise delivered. Café Boulud Beverly Hills will be able to take advantage of the fresh, vibrant market, which I am looking forward to sourcing local produce from and is the foundation for the city’s thriving culinary scene.”

Boulud will also launch a private dining service, Boulud Prive, exclusive to the Mandarin Oriental’s residents and the rooftop pool terrace, as well as to its sister property the Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue in New York City.

“[Boulud is] one of the most talented chefs in the world and we are delighted to be bringing his unique culinary experiences to the residents at our property, as well as the Beverly Hills community, for the first time,” Michael Shvo, chairman and CEO of Shvo, said.

Sebastien Silvestri, CEO of Boulud’s Dinex, said California’s culinary scene has “exploded in the last several years.”

“Having lived in L.A. for many years, I am very happy to have the opportunity to open one of our fine casual restaurants,” Silvestri said. “9200 Wilshire is a one-of-a-kind opportunity with world-class partners, including Shvo, Mandarin Oriental and Marc Ange, and we’re excited to be a part of it.”

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.