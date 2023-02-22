Kennedy Krieger Institute to Open Third Facility in Baltimore

Kennedy Krieger Institute, a spinal cord injury facility, is expanding in Baltimore.

The company signed a 13,365-square-foot lease at 425 Williams Court in Greenleigh, a 1,000-acre mixed-use business community located in the White Marsh section of Baltimore County.

SEE ALSO: Cotton On Opening First Manhattan Location in SoHo

St. John Properties and Somerset Construction Company are developing the business community, which will include multifamily, office, retail and hospitality offerings.

When completed later this year, Greenleigh will offer more than 2,200 residential units and nearly 2 million square feet of commercial space.

Kennedy Krieger has 23 locations throughout the state of Maryland and will move into its third Baltimore-based home in July, joining facilities at 707 North Broadway and 720 Aliceanna Street.

The new institute will employ approximately 30 doctors, healthcare practitioners and occupational therapists, supported by robotic technology.

“[The facility] will incorporate state-of-the-art technology and equipment designed to achieve the most favorable patient outcomes possible,” Tom Novotny, director of operations and business development for the center, said in a prepared statement. “The Maple Lawn location was sorely needed to reduce commuting times for patients and their families traveling to Baltimore City, which is vital when transporting someone with spinal cord issues.”

The single-story building will also simplify access, incorporating dual entry points in the front and rear to separate wellness, rehabilitation and outpatient care visits for adults and children.

Bill Jautze of St. John Properties represented the landlord in the lease, while the tenant represented itself in the deal.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.