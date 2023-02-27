Jaime Weinbaum Leaves MidCity Development to Become CEO of Horning

Veteran real estate leader Jamie Weinbaum has been named CEO at Horning, a Washington, D.C.-based multifamily owner and management firm.

Weinbaum, who comes from MidCity Development, is only the third CEO in Horning’s 60-plus-year history. He takes the reins from David Roodberg, who announced last year that he was stepping down after a 20-year-tenure with the company.

SEE ALSO: Why Condo Redevelopment Holds the Key to Florida Real Estate Investment

Horning owns and manages 4,200 affordable, conventional, and mixed-income residences combined, along with 600,000 square feet of retail throughout the D.C. area.

“[The job allowed me the] opportunity to be part of an esteemed organization that has done so much good for the city and region that I love, as well as to lead a team of dedicated professionals who, through real estate and philanthropic endeavors, are creating a more equitable region,” Weinbaum told Commercial Observer. “Most immediately, I am focused on getting to know our properties, people and processes in order to set a strategic direction with buy-in from our stakeholders to ensure our strong future.”

For the past six years, Weinbaum served as executive vice president at MidCity Development, where he led real estate development activities toward the buildout of a 4 million-square-foot pipeline. While there, he managed underwriting, entitlement, design, permitting, financing, construction and lease-up efforts. He also led extensive community engagement efforts to preserve affordable housing as part of large new mixed-income projects with market-rate housing.

Over the course of his career, Weinbaum also served as chief operating officer at Ditto Residential, was a developer at JBG Smith and served as director of the D.C. Office of Zoning.

In his new role with Horning, Weinbaum will look to build upon that legacy in owning and managing residential communities and developing new projects throughout the region.

“One of the biggest challenges our region faces is housing — both the amount of housing and its affordability,” Weinbaum said. “The leadership at Horning over the past decades has built a strong foundation that enables us to deliver and manage a thriving housing portfolio despite market volatility.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.