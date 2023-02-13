IRA Capital Sells SoCal Retail Center for $66M

Aribo Corporation acquired the retail property in a 1031 exchange.

By February 13, 2023 1:40 pm
reprints
The shopping center is at 4220-4360 East Main Street and 4687-4731 Telephone Road.
The shopping center is at 4220-4360 East Main Street and 4687-4731 Telephone Road. Newmark

The owners of a 157,322-square-foot shopping center in Ventura, Calif., have unloaded the property for $66 million.

Newmark announced that private equity firm IRA Capital sold Poinsettia Plaza, but did not disclose the name of the buyer. However, a source familiar with the deal told Commercial Observer that Aribo Corporation acquired the retail property in a 1031 exchange.

SEE ALSO: Boutique Miami Beach Hotel Sells for $27M to New York Investor

Poinsettia Plaza is 96.5 percent occupied by tenants including Ross, Office Depot, Petco, FedEx and Lamps Plus. Additionally, Aldi recently signed a long-term lease. The shopping center is at 4220-4360 East Main Street and 4687-4731 Telephone Road, near the junction of the 101 Freeway and Highway 126.

Newmark’s Pete Bethea, Rob Ippolito and Glenn Rudy represented IRA Capital. The Irvine-based firm acquired a Beverly Hills office building leased to event promoter Live Nation Entertainment for $153.2 million in 2021, and also has an expansive health care real estate portfolio in Southern California. 

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.

4220-4360 East Main Street, 4687-4731 Telephone Road, Aldi, Aribo Corporation, Fedex, Glenn Rudy, IRA Capital, Newmark, Office Depot, Petco, Pete Bethea, Poinsettia Plaza, Rob Ippolito, Ross
South Beach Plaza Hotel
Sales  ·  Hotels
Florida

Boutique Miami Beach Hotel Sells for $27M to New York Investor

By Julia Echikson
Tire distribution warehouse.
Sales  ·  Industrial
Inland Empire

Rexford Spends $365M on 1.1M-SF Warehouse in Southern California

By Greg Cornfield
159-05 Union Turnpike.
Sales  ·  Commercial
New York City

Townhouse Property Group Sells Queens Rehab Center for $44M

By Celia Young