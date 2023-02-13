Insurance Auto Auctions Leases 16 Acres of Industrial Waterfront Lot in Staten Island

By February 13, 2023 12:56 pm
reprints
Cars in a fenced-in lot at Calverton Executive Airpark in Calverton, New York January 9, 2013 where tens of thousands of vehicles damaged by super storm Sandy are stored. Insurance Auto Auctions Inc., a salvage auto auction company specializing in total-loss vehicles, acquired cars and trucks that were damaged, destroyed or flooded by the storm and needed a place to store them. The company made a deal with the Town of Riverhead to lease the airport land, which is closed during the winter, store the vehicles on runways and taxiways and then auction them online. AFP PHOTO/Stan HONDA (Photo credit should read STAN HONDA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

The borough that boasts a giant ship graveyard has attracted a leader in the salvage vehicle and outdoor storage industry.

The publicly traded Insurance Auto Auctions (IAA) has leased about 15.9 acres of industrial waterfront lot at DH Property Holdings1900 South Avenue, a 53-acre industrial site in Travis, Staten Island, with access to a 650-foot waterfront steel bulkhead dock, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Baltimore’s Offices at Village Square in Cross Keys Hits 95% Occupancy

DH Property Holdings did not disclose the asking rent or the length of the lease.

“This site has an ideal location in one of the most sought-after industrial markets in the country,” DH Property Holdings Principal Dov Hertz said in a statement. “1900 South Avenue enables tenants to capitalize on accessibility, scalability and multimodal transportation opportunities at a time of limited supply for land in the greater New York market.”

JLL‘s Rob Kossar, Leslie Lanne and Dean Brody represented the landlord in the transaction, while it is not clear who handled negotiations on behalf of the tenant.

IAA buys and sells cars that are either a total loss, damaged or simply not worth a whole lot, plying its trade across a variety of auction channels.

“IAA’s strategic approach to real estate hinges on our ability to provide capacity that aligns with our customers’ needs,” IAA CEO John Kett said in a statement. “Maintaining capacity in densely populated, catastrophe-prone areas like New York City not only supports day-to-day operations but also helps us respond quickly to surges in volume from weather-related events.”

Along with access to the port, the property offers access to rail transportation and Route 440, which leads to Goethals Bridge and Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge.

IAA took 30 percent of the total property and will share the address with an ​​asphalt manufacturer and a recycling plant, leaving only 10 percent of the 1900 South Avenue site vacant, according to JLL.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

1900 South Avenue, DH Property Holdings, Dov Hertz, Insurance Auto Auctions, Rob Kossar
The Offices at Village Square in Cross Keys.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Baltimore’s Offices at Village Square in Cross Keys Hits 95% Occupancy

By Keith Loria
160 Varick Street.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Fashion Brand Esprit Opening 38K-SF HQ in Hudson Square

By Celia Young
Kura Sushi will open at Tangram in 2023.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Conveyor Belt Eatery Kura Sushi to Open First NYC Location in Flushing

By Celia Young