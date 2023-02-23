GameOn And The Angry Jerk Sign Downtown Columbia Leases

Downtown Columbia continues to grow its dining and entertainment offerings.

The Howard Hughes Corporation’s 14 million square-foot redevelopment is welcoming GameOn Bar + Arcade, a bar featuring an old-school arcade, and The Angry Jerk, a Caribbean-Southern fusion restaurant, later this year, Commercial Observer has learned.

“Downtown Columbia continues to gain momentum as a top destination in the region, for businesses and visitors alike,” Greg Fitchitt, president of the Maryland Region for The Howard Hughes Corporation, told CO. “We are seeing that as the area continues to grow, with additional housing, public space and public events, more and more retailers are eager to be a part of the energy that the city offers.”

GameOn signed a 4,000-square-foot lease at 6000 Merriweather Drive, and will open an indoor/outdoor space on the street level adjacent to Color Burst Park.

This marks the third location for the company, which is owned by Howard County residents Casey and Eli Linthicum. The other two are located at 902 South Charles Street in Baltimore and 114 West Street in Annapolis, Md.

The Angry Jerk inked a 2,200-square-foot space at the same building. Owned by Chef Jason Miskiri, the restaurant joins his original location at 8223 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring, which opened in the summer of 2021.

Downtown Columbia will also welcome recently-announced tenants such as Blackwall Barn & Lodge, Banditos, Mighty Quinn’s BBQ, Smashing Grapes and Medium Rare, in 2023.

Marc Rosendorf of The Rosendorf Group represented The Angry Jerk in its lease, while Pete Maheridis at Keller Williams was the tenant rep for GameOn.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.