Colliers Nabs Ken Manke from CBRE to Lead Tenant Services

Colliers has landed a commercial real estate veteran from a rival brokerage firm to lead its tenant services platform, Commercial Observer can first report.

The company told CO Thursday that Ken Manke was hired from CBRE as vice president, enterprise clients, occupier services for the Americas. Manke, who will be based in New York, arrives at Colliers in the newly created role after a seven-year year run at CBRE, where he most recently served as sector president for life sciences in its global workplace solutions group.

SEE ALSO: WeWork Pulls in Less Revenue Than Predicted in Q4

Manke said in a statement he is “excited to be joining a company with an enterprising culture as a differentiator” and hopes to “maximize our value proposition.”

Prior to CBRE, Manke spent five and half years in corporate real estate services as a vice president of workplace services at Unilever. A former global board member at CoreNet Global, Manke also has been involved in human resources, procurement and supply chain with Whirlpool and Monsanto.

“As I’ve come to know Ken over time, I’ve always admired his leadership and execution mindset,” Scott Nelson, Colliers’ global CEO, occupier services, said in a statement. “His reputation and track record in delivering for his teams and clients is second to none, and I know he will thrive in our unique, action-oriented culture.”

Officials at CBRE did not immediately return a request for comment.

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com