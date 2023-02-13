Bally’s Hopes to Turn Sliver of Trump Links in the Bronx Into Casino

Add Bally’s to New York’s casino tally.

The gaming corporation is courting the Trump Organization to use 17 of the 300 acres on the Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point in the Bronx to create a casino, the New York Post first reported.

Of the 17 acres Bally’s is negotiating with the Trump Organization to use, only 10 acres will be developed into a casino. The rest of the land could be used for employee housing, according to the Post.

In the long term, Bally’s is trying to figure out a way to take over the property, which is owned by the city but which Trump uses thanks to a 20-year contract between the Trump Organization and the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation.

Bally’s and the Trump Organization did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

With the growing number of competitors for the three downstate casino licenses, the New York State Gaming Commission is going to be spoiled for choice on which proposal best fits its criteria.

Stefan Soloviev’s Soloviev Group and Mohegan are placing a chip on the outer fringes of Midtown East, where they plan an entertainment district complete with a giant Ferris wheel just south of the United Nations campus, Commercial Observer reported last month.

Hudson’s Bay Company, the parent company of Saks Fifth Avenue, also wants to turn the top three floors of the 611 Fifth Avenue flagship store into a gaming palace.

Other proposals include Related Companies with gaming partner Wynn Resorts wanting a facility in the western portion of Hudson Yards; Thor Equities, Saratoga Casino Holdings, The Chickasaw Nation and Legends trying to get a casino in Coney Island, Brooklyn; Point72 Asset Management’s Steve Cohen planning a gambling house next to Citi Field; and SL Green Realty, Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and Caesars Entertainment eyeing a gaming floor in Times Square.

There’s also the Las Vegas Sands’ proposal for a casino near the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, Long Island.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.