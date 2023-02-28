Axis Insurance Relocating to 40K SF at 1166 Avenue of the Americas

An insurance company will be rotating on a new axis just a couple of blocks south on Avenue of the Americas, Commercial Observer has learned.

Axis Insurance has signed a 40,240-square-foot lease at 1166 Avenue of the Americas to relocate from its current digs at1211 Avenue of the Americas, according to landlord broker JLL, which did not disclose the terms of the deal.

The firm will move to the entire 17th floor of 1166 Avenue of the Americas — where Edward J. Minskoff Equities holds the condominium interest across the second through 21st floors — in the fourth quarter of 2023. The building takes up the full block between West 45th and 46th streets.

“[Minskoff Equities’] ongoing investment in 1166 Avenue of the Americas and its commitment to the tenant experience has positioned the property as one of Midtown’s premier office destinations,” JLL’s Paul Glickman said in a statement. Glickman brokered the deal for the landlord alongside Diana Biasotti, Cynthia Wasserberger and Christine Colley.

Michael Monahan, Mark Ravesloot and Michael Poch of CBRE represented Axis Insurance. CBRE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Some of the improvements made to Minskoff Equities’ sections of the Skidmore, Owings and Merrill-designed building from 1975 include a new conference center, an art experience and renovated floor plates, according to JLL.

Other tenants leasing Minskoff Equities’ condominium space in the building include Sprint T-Mobile Communications, financial services firm Janney Montgomery Scott and real estate investment firm Cross Lake Partners.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.