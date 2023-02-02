Job Marketplace A.Team Takes Space at 88 University Place

Don’t you love it when a deal comes together?

The A.Team, a software job marketplace (and not the fictional soldiers of fortune), signed a three-year lease for 8,551 square feet at 88 University Place, Commercial Observer has learned.

Asking rents at Arch Companies’ 88 University Place range from $85 to $125 per square foot, according to a source with knowledge of the deal.

A.Team, which scored $55 million from investors in a Series A funding round last year, will relocate to the fifth floor of 88 University Place in the first quarter of 2023, the source said. It’s unclear where A.Team’s current offices are located.

The software gig platform was drawn to the building because of its location in Greenwich Village and its amenities, including a gym, roof deck and basement lounge, Arch co-founder Jared Chassen said.

“There’s great restaurants [and] there’s a lot of life here,” Chassen said. “We’re trying to deliver the same amenitized package that the Midtown high-rises have in a boutique building and environment. I think the market has reacted to it quickly, and we’re seeing a lot of interest.”

A.Team takes over the space from IBM, which ditched 88 University Place in 2020 after leasing the entire property through a deal with WeWork in 2017. Ex-WeWork CEO Adam Neumann still owns a stake in the 11-story building, according to a representative for Neumann.

Other tenants at 88 University Place include luxury residential brokerage The Agency and two firms tied to Neumann: carbon offset firm Flowcarbon and property management app Carson Living.

Newmark’s Josh Berg and Stephen Cisarik represented A.Team in the deal. JLL’s Sam Seiler, Joseph Sipala and Kristen Morgan handled it for the landlord.

Cisarik, Seiler and a spokesperson for A.Team declined to comment.

