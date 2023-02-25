$25M Renovation Underway at 2 Bethesda Metro

The Chevy Chase Land Company has commenced work this week on a $25 million renovation project to reposition 2 Bethesda Metro, a 290,318-square-foot office asset in Bethesda, Md.

The 15-story building was developed in 2001 by Chevy Chase. Renovations will be completed in two phases, the first to be delivered this spring, and the second later this year.

“The renovation plans have been in the works for nearly two years,” Kevin McGloon, an executive at Cushman & Wakefield, which is handling leasing for the building, told Commercial Observer. “Ownership is excited and confident these upgrades will assure that 2 Bethesda Metro will keep pace as a true Class A asset, in line with the trophy-class buildings recently delivered and leased in the Bethesda CBD.”

Renovations planned include a new façade, an entryway off the Metro’s Bethesda station and a new lobby with expanded common areas. Additionally, a dedicated amenity building will provide tenants with a fitness center complete with yoga and locker rooms, a rooftop patio with outdoor fitness space, and a conference center with tenant lounge, pool table and kitchen.

“The Chevy Chase Land Company has done an incredible job crafting the renovation plan, which caters to the comfort and well-being of their tenants,” said Peter Rosan, executive managing director at Cushman & Wakefield. “This multimillion-dollar renovation program will reinvent the workplace, transforming the property into a top-tier building with an abundance of best-in-class amenities and cutting-edge technology for the ideal live-work-play environment.”

The property also recently received LEED Gold Certification. It is located minutes from Bethesda Row, an upscale mall featuring shops, restaurants and a movie theater..

Tenants in the building include Capital One Bank, Northlane Capital Partners, DiamondRock Hospitality, Precision for Medicine and Cushman & Wakefield.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.