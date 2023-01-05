Transwestern Strengthens DC Presence With Acquisition of Two Local Firms

Transwestern, a national commercial real estate brokerage with an office in Washington, D.C., has bolstered its market presence by adding 16 brokers to the firm’s mid-Atlantic tenant advisory and workplace solutions practice through two acquisitions.

The company has acquired D.C. commercial real estate firm MGA and signed a letter of intent to acquire West, Lane & Schlager (WLS), a 26-year-old commercial real estate firm exclusively representing clients in D.C.

SEE ALSO: Matt Barry Hired to Lead Retail Revitalization at Union Station

“Transwestern is a growth company, and as such we seek like-minded organizations to enhance our service offerings,” Phil McCarthy, Transwestern’s mid-Atlantic executive managing co-director, told Commercial Observer. “The principal and practitioners at WLS, specifically [founders] Rich Lane and Eric West, and MGA’s [founder and president] Michael Goldman are deans of the D.C. tenant advisory space. They bring decades of experience as well as a unique cultural match with Transwestern.”

Established in 2010, MGA is a full-service tenant representation firm providing real estate advisory services such as workplace strategy, market intelligence, site selection and lease negotiation, as well as project management and post-occupancy services for real estate occupiers.

The firm’s roster includes the Environmental Defense Fund, Share Our Strength, the Carnegie Institution for Science, and the Society for Human Resource Management.

Transwestern’s national tenant advisory and workplace solutions practice group is one of the firm’s fastest-growing verticals, according to McCarthy.

“We are currently at a once-in-a-generation inflection point in our industry where occupiers need our services more than ever,” he said. “The combination of Transwestern, MGA and WLS will create one of the most robust and sophisticated tenant advisory practice groups in the mid-Atlantic region by uniting D.C.’s most seasoned real estate professionals with advanced research, data analytics, workplace strategy, and project management resources.”

The now-combined team has a successful track record of representing associations, nonprofits, law firms, lobbyists, tech companies and government contractors.

“The Washington, D.C., region is one of Transwestern’s foundational markets and is an international destination that will continue to grow and thrive,” McCarthy said. “Over the past several years, this market has transformed itself with a dynamic new diverse platform, with the growth of tenant advisory services being a logical growth vertical.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.