Life Time Gym Plans a Prospect Heights Outpost

High-end gym chain Life Time is heading to Pacific Park, the megaproject next to the Barclays Center in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn.

The fitness operator leased 36,470 square feet for 20 years at 18 Sixth Avenue, a recently completed 51-story residential tower at the corner of Atlantic Avenue, according to brokers on the deal. It will occupy the ground, second and third floors of the Perkins Eastman-designed skyscraper.

Brodsky Organization and Greenland USA completed the 858-unit tower, which has 258 income-limited affordable units, in November. The high-rise, which is known as Brooklyn Crossing, is the tallest building in Pacific Park.

Atlantic Retail NYC’s Joe Mastromonaco and Colleen Morrissey represented Life Time in the deal, while the landlord did not have a broker. An Atlantic Retail spokesperson declined to provide the asking rent in the deal.

“We were focused on finding a site that married well with Life Time’s Brooklyn portfolio,” said Mastromonaco. “The location and size of the site gives Life Time an ideal variety in its network of athletic clubs within the thriving Brooklyn market.”

This will be Life Time’s 14th outpost in the five boroughs and third in Brooklyn. The luxe chain opened its first Kings County outpost at Front & York in Dumbo in October 2021 and it’s building out its second one at The Brooklyn Tower, a supertall residential building in Downtown Brooklyn.

