Joanna Vargas Spa Opening First Brooklyn Outpost This Summer

Joanna Vargas Skin Care — a spa frequented by celebrities such as Mindy Kaling, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Gwendoline Christie — will open its first Brooklyn location in Dumbo this summer, Commercial Observer has learned.

The skin care company signed a 10-year lease for 4,047 square feet on the ground floor of Triangle Assets and Glacier Global Partners’s 10 Jay Street, according to tenant broker Winick Realty Group’s Michael Shkreli. Asking rent was $90 per square foot.

While celebrities often frequent Joanna Vargas’ Manhattan location at 501 Fifth Avenue, the skin care company expects to get plenty of rich and famous guests looking for a quiet spa day at the former sugar refinery building just steps from the East River, Shkreli said.

“It’s a destination without a ton of foot traffic that gives some sense of privacy and tranquility for their high-end customer,” Shkreli said. “And Dumbo is a high-end neighborhood with [residents earning] vast incomes, and that’s also their customer.”

Plus Vargas, who founded her eponymous beauty company in 2006, loved that the retail space had riverfront views, said Triangle’s Benjamin Stavrach, who represented the landlords in-house.

“The space is breathtaking — it’s on the waterfront with a floor-to-ceiling curtain wall out on Brooklyn Bridge park,” Stavrach said. “The most ideal use for the space would be a high-end skin care spa, and we’re very excited to have her join our family.”

Other tenants at the 10-story building at the intersection of John and Jay streets include sheet seller Brooklinen’s corporate offices, clothing rental company Rent the Runway’s headquarters and Soho Works’ flagship New York City coworking location.

A spokesperson for Joanna Vargas Skin Care did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

