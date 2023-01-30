Foxtrot Expands in DC With New Farragut Square Location

Foxtrot, an upscale convenience store and café, has expanded with its seventh store in the Washington, D.C., region.

The retailer has inked a 3,246-square-foot lease on the street level of The Brawner Building, a 116,778-square-foot office property near D.C.’s Farragut Square.

Located at 888 17th Street NW, the Farragut Square location of Foxtrot will open Tuesday.

“Farragut Square is situated perfectly in Downtown D.C., and close to the White House, providing foot traffic from locals and travelers,” Foxtrot CEO Mike LaVitola told Commercial Observer. “We hope to become a staple for on-the-go lunches, breakfast meetings, snacks before a tour and more.”

Brawner Company owns the building, which it developed in 1964.

Foxtrot offers a full café, craft beers and wines selected by an in-house sommelier, and an array of local products from more than 50 local makers, per its count. The Farragut Square space was designed by an in-house team at Foxtrot in partnership with Nahra as interior designer.

Foxtrot’s six other D.C.-area locations are 1601 Connecticut Avenue NW in Dupont; 650 Massachusetts Avenue in Mount Vernon Triangle; 1267 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown; 701 King Street in Old Town Alexandria, Va.; 7262 Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda, Md.; and 1771 North Pierce Street in Rosslyn, Va.

“This is a market that we want to continue to grow in,” LaVitola said. “There are so many unique areas of the DMV, and we are excited to continue to bring Foxtrot to various neighborhoods.”

Overall, the company, which started in 2014, currently has 24 locations across Chicago, D.C. and Dallas, with plans to continue expansion in both existing and new markets this fall.

John Asadoorian, president of Asadoorian Retail Solutions, represented both sides in the lease.

