DTC Fashion Brand Anine Bing Opens at Bethesda Row

Anine Bing, a direct-to-consumer Los Angeles fashion brand, has entered the Washington, D.C., region with a new store in Bethesda, Md.

The Scandinavian-inspired fashion store inked a 1,335-square-foot lease at 7243 Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda Row, a 536,000-square-foot mixed-use neighborhood developed by Federal Realty in 1999.

Anine Bing, named after its founder, started selling online and at major retailers in 2012, but now has brick-and-mortar stores in 15 locations throughout the world, including in Paris, Sydney, New York City, Hamburg and Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Other stores set to open in Bethesda Row this year include Farrow & Ball, a U.K.-based paint and wallpaper brand taking 1,183 square feet; Mejuri, a direct-to-consumer luxury jewelry brand taking 1,200 square feet; Veronica Beard, a women’s clothing store taking 1,500 square feet; and the area’s first Nike store, set to open this spring in 6,000 square feet.

“We are proud to commemorate more than 25 years of offering a distinctive mix of restaurants, retailers and service providers to the Bethesda community,” Stuart Biel, Federal Realty’s senior vice president of regional leasing, told Commercial Observer. “Bethesda Row continues to be the perfect place to shop, dine and gather in a comfortable, relaxed setting.”

