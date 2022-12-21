WC Smith Promotes Brad Fennell to COO

By December 21, 2022 5:36 pm
reprints
Brad Fennell. Photo: WC Smith

Brad Fennell, a 35-year veteran of Washington, D.C.-based real estate developer and management company WC Smith, will become the firm’s first-ever chief operating officer effective Jan. 1.

Over his career, Fennel has held numerous positions within the company, and over the past two decades has been responsible for the company’s real estate development activities, from entitlement and design through construction and stabilization.  

Under his leadership as executive vice president and president of WCS Development, the firm has produced more than 6,000 residential units in a wide range of product types, including the creation and preservation of existing affordable housing, as well as the development of new market-rate multifamily properties. He has also led the development of nearly 1 million square feet of commercial and retail properties.

In his new role, Fennell will oversee WC Smith’s business entities WCS Construction and District Electrical Services. He will also maintain his position as president of WCS Development, working with his senior project executives to steer the company’s current and future pipeline through conception to delivery. 

“Brad’s institutional knowledge, along with his skills as a collaborator and convener of teams across divisions, will help us better integrate operations throughout the enterprise and set the stage for growth and success in the years ahead,” Chris Smith, WC Smith’s chairman and CEO, said in a prepared statement. “Brad began working at WC Smith while he was still in college. His talent and work ethic was evident then and has been on display ever since, to the company’s great benefit.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.

