Univest Financial Adds Commercial Lending Authority to Maryland Team

On the heels of Univest Financial expanding into Maryland with two regional offices in October, the company has beefed up its commercial lending team.

The bank has added 20-year financial services veteran Charlie Camp as a senior vice president and commercial banking team leader for Maryland.

“In my role, I will be part of a leadership team tasked with building a commercial banking team in Maryland,” Camp told Commercial Observer. “That team will be unwavering in its commitment to being the one of the top integrated financial solutions providers in the market, helping businesses succeed, and to being a socially responsible community partner.”

Camp is joining Univest from M&T Bank, where he worked for 14 years, the past five as a senior vice president leading the Howard County business banking team.

“Although, while there, I learned a great deal and worked with wonderful colleagues and customers, I was ready for a new challenge,” Camp said. “I have been warmly welcomed into the Univest family, and have experienced firsthand Univest’s commitment to being an employee-centric organization with a family feel.”

At Univest, he is reunited with past colleagues Matt Cohen, Univest’s market president for Maryland, and Eleni Monios, regional credit officer.

Looking ahead, Camp noted that economic uncertainty, inflation and higher borrowing costs are likely to negatively affect commercial lending nationally in 2023.

“Univest is well positioned to respond to these challenges and grow its commercial loan portfolio for a few reasons,” Camp said. “First, its commitment to hiring and developing top talent; second, its commitment to providing a high-quality customer experience; and, finally, because it is consistent — across economic circumstances — in how it approaches and underwrites commercial loans in the unique markets it serves.”

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.