Univest Adding Two Regional Offices in Maryland

Univest Financial is expanding into Maryland with two new regional offices.

On the heels of inking a 6,500-square-foot lease at 10801 Tony Drive in Lutherville, Md., earlier this month, the company signed a 4,500-square-foot lease at 175 W. Ostend Street in South Baltimore with landlord Himmelrich Associates.

“Both of these locations are strategically important to our expansion as they offer our customers and employees convenient and unique locations to conduct business,” Matthew Cohen, Univest’s Maryland market president, told Commercial Observer. “Located off main thoroughfares in the north and south of Baltimore and matched with free parking, we believe future employees will enjoy the commute and customers will have easy ins and outs to conduct business.”

Both locations are expected to open in early 2023 with the retail component offering a full suite of financial products and services including mortgage lending, wealth management, insurance and equipment leasing.

“The opening of these two regional offices demonstrates our commitment to serving Baltimore and the surrounding region,” Michael Keim, president of Univest Bank and Trust Company, the parent company of Univest, told CO. “We are excited to bring Univest’s relationship-focused approach and commitment to the local communities as we use our 146 years of experience to serve businesses, consumers and nonprofit organizations with our comprehensive financial solutions.”

Additionally, the company announced it has added Eleni Monios to the Maryland banking team. Monios will build out a commercial lending team, and work with Cohen to smooth Univest’s entry into its new market.

Cresa’s Scott Wingrat represented Univest in both transactions. It was unclear who represented the landlord in the new lease, while MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate represented the landlord in the Lutherville lease.

