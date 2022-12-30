Times Square’s Crowne Plaza Hotel Hits Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

By December 30, 2022 2:50 pm
reprints
The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square was shuttered in March 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and re-opened in November 2022. Photo: PropertyShark

It seems like a less-than-happy new year for Argent Ventures’ newly reopened Crowne Plaza Hotel in Times Square.

The owners of the financially strapped hotel filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Wednesday amid mounting legal challenges, The Real Deal reported Thursday.  

SEE ALSO: Phipps Houses Scores $225M Loan for Brooklyn Affordable Housing

Argent reported $526 million in debt for the 795-room hotel at 1601 Broadway, which shuttered in March 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in the past month, according to TRD.

The bankruptcy came just eight months after SL Green Realty Corp. was forced by a Manhattan Supreme Court justice to turn over the property to Andrew Penson’s Argent by acquiring mezzanine debt owed by previous owner Vornado Realty Trust for “pennies on the dollar,” according to TK. 

The bankruptcy filing described  the legal battle with SL Green as “expensive, time consuming and made it difficult, if not impossible, to reopen the hotel,” per TRD

Spokespeople for Argent Ventures and Vornado did not immediately return requests for comment. SL Green declined to comment. 

Andrew Coen can be reached at acoen@commercialobserver.com

, , , ,
The warehouse at 254 Euclid Avenue, as seen from Atlantic Avenue.
Finance  ·  Construction
New York City

Phipps Houses Scores $225M Loan for Brooklyn Affordable Housing

By Celia Young
Renderings for the planned industrial site at 4220 West 91st Place in Hialeah, Fla.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Easton and LBA Nab $61M Construction Loan for Hialeah Warehouses

By Julia Echikson
Brightline train.
Finance  ·  Construction
Florida

Related Nabs $56M to Build Affordable Housing in Fort Lauderdale’s FATVillage

By Julia Echikson